SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stake Reduced by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SM Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,130. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.78. 44,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 5.09.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

