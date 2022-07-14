Smoothy Achieves Market Cap of $63,087.03 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $63,087.03 and approximately $251,682.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00067947 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

