Snetwork (SNET) Reaches Market Cap of $737,103.97

Snetwork (SNET) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Snetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Snetwork has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Snetwork has a total market capitalization of $737,103.97 and approximately $156,166.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,562.48 or 1.00060176 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Snetwork Profile

Snetwork is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,908,092 coins. Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html . Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Buying and Selling Snetwork

