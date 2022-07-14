SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 6.1%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $261.95 and last traded at $262.50. Approximately 2,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 750,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.35 and a 200-day moving average of $274.72. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

