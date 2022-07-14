SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 6.1%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $261.95 and last traded at $262.50. Approximately 2,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 750,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.67.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.35 and a 200-day moving average of $274.72. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
