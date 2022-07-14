SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.29

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 33600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

