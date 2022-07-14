SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.29

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 33600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.
SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolGold (SLGGF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.