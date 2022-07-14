Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Down 6.8%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.32. 117,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,967,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

