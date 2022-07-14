Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $12.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.26.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.92 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

