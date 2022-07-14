Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.40. The company had a trading volume of 35,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

