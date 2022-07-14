S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.78. 29,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

