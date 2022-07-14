S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in S&P Global by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $342.76. 28,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,208. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.04 and its 200 day moving average is $382.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

