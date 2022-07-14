SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 503,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

