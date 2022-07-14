SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 195,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,351,000 after purchasing an additional 283,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 503,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

