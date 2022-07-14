SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after purchasing an additional 782,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 583,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 927.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 290,083 shares during the period.

SPEM traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,527. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08.

