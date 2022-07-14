SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Islay Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.6% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,804,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,521 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 551,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,846. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $43.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.