SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $195,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,961. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

