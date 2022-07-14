Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1,307.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,600,000 after buying an additional 243,754 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,434,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,386,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $1,548,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,241,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,029 shares of company stock worth $61,758,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded down $11.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.96. 149,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

