Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 381 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $9,121,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,102. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.34. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $104.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

