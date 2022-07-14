Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,523 Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000.
Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 45,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,907. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.
