Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,669 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,181,000 after buying an additional 2,089,846 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,790,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after purchasing an additional 692,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelixis by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,383,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,862,000 after purchasing an additional 584,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXEL stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 34,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

