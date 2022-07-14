Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Several brokerages have commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,504. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.98. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

