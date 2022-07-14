Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 42,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

