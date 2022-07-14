Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 38.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

PLAN remained flat at $$63.73 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $2,309,253.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 790,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 24,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $1,555,482.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,432. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.