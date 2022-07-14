Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of LZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 22,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,463. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1,446.94% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

