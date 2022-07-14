Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $878,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 253,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,399. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $57.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

