Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,528,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,852,000 after purchasing an additional 240,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,576,000 after buying an additional 36,062 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 10,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.45. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $299,835.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,001,407.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,203. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

