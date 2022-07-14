Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 346,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,260,000 after acquiring an additional 154,595 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $13,409,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clearfield by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.75. 7,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $974.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearfield (Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.