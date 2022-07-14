Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 97.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,198 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 6,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,547. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

