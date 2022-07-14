Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.59. 17,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,059. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,393,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

