Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Up 6.8%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 16,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,801,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

