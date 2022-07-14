Splintershards Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $36.63 million and $773,216.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001155 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002224 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00103042 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010302 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000438 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 860,071,797 coins and its circulating supply is 765,707,176 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

