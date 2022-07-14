Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.45

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 67352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 74,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

