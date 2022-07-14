S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.97

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.66.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $104,016.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,682.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

