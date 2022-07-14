StableXSwap (STAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.00

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001839 BTC on major exchanges. StableXSwap has a market cap of $5.10 million and $11.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.30 or 1.00129151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00041727 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025375 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001157 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

