Stifel Nicolaus Trims Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Target Price to C$9.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

