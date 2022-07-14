Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Toro stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.08. 14,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,172. Toro has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,619,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,759,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

