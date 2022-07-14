Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 8,907 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.39. 39,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

