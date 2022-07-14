Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $518,891,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,582,000 after buying an additional 434,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,469. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

