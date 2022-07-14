Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $121.52. 13,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.81 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

