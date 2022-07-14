Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $263,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

General Electric stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

