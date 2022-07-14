Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $833,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $37,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.12. 91,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,738. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.