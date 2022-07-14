Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $155.13. 62,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,882. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average of $171.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

