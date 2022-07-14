Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 66,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $408.85. 101,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,012. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.66.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.