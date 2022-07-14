Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 543 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.74. 59,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

