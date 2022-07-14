Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 252 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

