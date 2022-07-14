Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 303 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kroger by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

KR stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.