Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 600 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,671. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.17. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

