StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

