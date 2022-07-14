StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
