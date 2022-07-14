StockNews.com Downgrades First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) to Hold

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.62. 38,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,259. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a market cap of $541.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.63. First Financial has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

