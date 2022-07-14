StockNews.com Lowers Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GBX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of GBX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. 11,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,363. The company has a market cap of $941.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

