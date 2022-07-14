Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 30,374 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 198.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 580,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 46,328 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter.

DFIV stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 71,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,813. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55.

